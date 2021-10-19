The Ndichus Claim they were Attempting to Neutralize Confrontation During Weekend Scuffle

Kenyan Fintech startup, Wapi Pay has weighed in on the allegations following an altercation involving twin brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu. Through a statement, the company alleges that the video doing rounds on social media does not reflect the true events that took place on October 16.

“We found the story distasteful and troubling and want to firmly state that any type of behaviour involving violence against women does not reflect our values nor does it reflect those of Eddie and Paul.” the statement read.

“Our understanding is that the allegations and video currently being shared on social media, albeit horrific and regreattable, do not depict the true events that transpired that night. To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralize a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors.” the statement says.

According to the statement, the matter has been reported to the Police and DCI for further investigation and resolution.

The startup founders also issued their regrets for the incident.

“Wapi Pay co-founders Paul and Eddie, want to use this medium to express their deepest regrets for the incident that occured. We appreciate your patience as we work through the proper resolution of the incident and continue to uphold our values while remaining committed to serving our customers.”

Wapi Pay hit a brick wall early this morning after an investor involved in the August Sh240 million pre-seed funding relinquished his stake in the company. Nigeria-based Kepple Africa Ventures issued a statement on their website and on social media, announcing the withdrawal of their investment stake in Wapi Pay.

“In light of the alleged assault on women by the founders of our portfolio company Wapi Pay, we Kepple Africa Ventures hereby announce that we have zero tolerance on such conduct amd announce that we will relinquish all the rights of our investment stake in Wapi Pay.” the statement said.

Eddie and his twin brother Paul Ndichu have been accused of assaulting two women at a high-end Nairobi restaurant for turning down their sexual advances.

