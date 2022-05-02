MP Tim Wanyonyi on Why He Dropped Out of Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi says his decision to drop out of the Nairobi Gubernatorial race had a lot to do with the party’s stand.

Speaking yesterday, the legislator explained that it was a decision that was arrived at by relevant stakeholders in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Coalition.

For instance, he stated that since his party leader, Raila Odinga had been cleared to run for president and was the coalition’s presidential flagbearer, the Nairobi county top seat was then given to the Jubilee Party which is also under the Azimio coalition.

Wanyonyi further called on his supporters not to take the decision wrongly terming it a sober one while ideally asking them to support the coalition’s selected candidates.

“Because of the arrangement of parties to work together, it comes along with its challenges. And it is due to those challenges that it was agreed that because ODM had been given the presidency, we had to relinquish the Nairobi Governor’s seat for Jubilee,” Wanyonyi said.

He also launched his campaigns in his bid to clinch the Westlands MP seat yet again.

Last week, Wanyonyi agreed to shelve his Nairobi gubernatorial ambitions in support of Polycarp Igathe and Wiper Party’s Philip Kaloki as deputy.

The decision that was arrived at following a series of closed-door meetings also saw businessman Richard Ngatia shelve his ambitions.

Other candidates who had expressed interest in the Nairobi governor seat on a Jubilee ticket but were asked to drop their bids in favor of the former Nairobi deputy governor include Governor Anne Kananu and businesswoman Agnes Kagure.

Thus, the Nairobi lineup in the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition includes Polycarp Igathe as the Governor, Philip Kaloki as the Deputy Governor, Edwin Sifuna as Senator and Esther Passaris as the Woman Rep.

In the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, the lineup has Johnson Sakaja as the Governor, deputized by James Njoroge, Margaret Wanjiru as the Senator and Millicent Omanga as the Woman Rep.

