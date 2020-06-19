COVID-19: Wanyama Passes Medical Test, Begins Full Training With Impact Montreal

Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama joined the rest of Montreal Impact squad in full training at Centre Nutrilait on Thursday after passing a medical test.

The team was given greenlight to commence group training after athering to strict screening process following the guidelines of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

“Since Monday, all players passed a medical test and two Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests 24 hours apart, 72 hours before the start of training,” said the club.

Montreal Impact are gearing up for resumption of the 2020 MLS season which was suspended in March due to Coronavirus.

At the time of it’s suspension, only two rounds had been played.

Montreal will be taking part in a tournament involving all the 26 MLS teams starting July 8 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex, Walt Disney World.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner earning a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

