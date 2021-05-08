Victor Wanyama Longing For Africa Experience In His Career

Victor Wanyama says he would love to ply his trade in Africa in future.

Wanyama’s professional career has seen him feature for European and American teams, but he’s yet to play within Africa.

Before he departed for Europe in his formative years, the 29-year-old played for Kenyan sides Nairobi City Stars and AFC Leopards.

Read: Victor Wanyama Named Impact Montreal Assistant Captain

“Maybe in the future one day I would love to have that experience [of playing in Africa], I like all the top teams in SA, Chiefs, Pirates and of course Sundowns,” Wanyama told FFP.

Most leagues in Africa are still semi-professional including the Kenyan Premier League.

However, South African and most North African leagues can be said to be fully professional and pay decent money.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu