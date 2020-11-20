in SPORTS

PHOTOS: Wanyama Inspects His Multi-million Sports Academy In Busia

Victor Wanyama inspected construction work currently going at the site of his proposed multi-million sports academy in Busia.

The Harambee Stars skipper is in the country after taking part in the 2022 AFCON qualifying double-header against Comoros.

When done, the academy, which sits on a 20 acre piece of land will “revolutionize Sports, Training and Education in the country while at the same time providing key sporting infrastructure to the country,” according to Victor Wanyama Foundation.

Western part of Kenya is now known to produce many sporting talents especially football and rugby, however, the region lacks modern sporting facilities.

The whole region for example cannot host an international football match due to lack of a standard stadium.

