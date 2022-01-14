Wanted Terror Suspect “Mnubi” Surrenders To Police In Nyeri

One of the eight terror suspects wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has surrendered to authorities.

Robert Gathogo Ngunjiri also known as Abdurahman Hija Mnubi turned himself in at a Nyeri Police Station on Thursday.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the 27-year-old who was arrested shortly after denied terror links.

The suspect, who resides in Baraka estate, Kamakwa location, is being held for questioning pending further action.

The DCI, in a notice released on Wednesday, described the suspect as armed and dangerous.

The George Kinoti-led directorate said Mnubi was part of a criminal gang that used to terrorize residents of Nyeri town before escaping to Somalia.

According to the DCI, the suspect joined Al-Shabaab in 2016 and after undergoing training and fighting in Somalia, he was dispatched to the country to carry out attacks.

“The DCI is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of the following 8 terror suspects, linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network,” DCI said.

“Members of the public are asked to provide any information that may lead to their arrest through our #FichuakwaDCI HOTLINE number 0800 722 203. Usiogope!”

The other suspects on the DCI wanted list are Mohamed Ali Hussein, Erick Njoroge Wachira aka Mohamed Njoroge aka Moha, Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir aka Ikrima, Peter Guchungu Njoroge aka Mustafa, Mohamud Abdi Aden alias Mohamed Yare alias Ibrahim alias Mohamed Hassan alias Mohamud Abdirahman and Kassim Musa Mwarusi aka Abu Miki.

The hunt for the suspects comes at a time security agencies are on high alert following reports that Al-Shabaab could be planning an attack locally or in neighboring country Somalia.

The UK government said on December 30 that the attack could happen anytime.

“Updated to reflect that terrorism attacks can occur at any time, including around religious or other public holidays or celebrations,” part of an update on the UK government website reads.

