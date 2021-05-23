Wanted Prison Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga ‘Nasra’ Surrenders to Police in Job Scam Probe

Wanted fraud suspect Grace Nyamohanga alias ‘Nasra’ has surrendered to authorities two days after police linked her two a job scam syndicate that has so far allegedly swindled jobseekers over Ksh200 million.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Grace, who is a Senior Sergeant at Lang’ata Women Prison, surrendered herself to police at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters on Kiambu road on Sunday.

“The suspect surrendered herself to Serious Crime detectives at DCI headquarters this afternoon. She is currently being processed to appear in court tomorrow, to answer to various charges including obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery & money laundering among other charges,” DCI said on Sunday.

DCI boss George Kinoti had declared Grace a wanted person on Friday.

In a detailed statement shared on Twitter, DCI said Grace and her accomplices had collected Ksh200 million from her victims in just 10 months on the pretext that the jobseekers would be offered job opportunities.

Two suspects were arrested in the Friday raid that saw detectives recover dozens of fake recruitment letters.

According to the DCI, the prison warder operates a mafia organization that recruits helpless jobseekers, with the promise of job opportunities in top government parastatals and government security agencies including, the Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service and the National Police Service.

“Among the dozens of fake offer letters in our possession that were seized from her house, the suspects have recruited jobseekers from across all levels of education and academic disciplines including graduates in Mathematics, Computer Science and Microbiology among others,” said DCI.

One such victim who was duped is a woman from Kiambu county who was swindled out over Ksh800,000 with the promise that her three children would be offered job opportunities at the National Hospital Insurance Fund, Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the Kenya Ports Authority.

The woman was apparently offered appointment letters inviting her respective children to the said institutions, to take up positions that had allegedly fallen vacant.

However,she became jittery about the authenticity of the appointments when the suspect called twice to postpone the reporting dates, citing COVID 19 restrictions. This prompted her to report the matter to detectives.

DCI further revealed that in January this year, the suspects had in a well coordinated and orchestrated plot, recruited over 60 jobseekers who were offered forged letters of appointment, inviting them to join the Kenya Airports Authority.

The victims, who each parted with colossal sums of money ranging from Ksh300,000 to Ksh400,000 depending on one’s level of education, were even driven to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, ostensibly to familiarize themselves with what would be their new work environment.

“They were also addressed by a suspect who posed as the Human Resource Manager. Later, they were driven to a high-end facility overlooking the Nairobi National Park, along Mombasa road, where they were treated to a sumptuous meal. Afterwards, they were asked to go home and report on March 18th. That was last time the victims heard from the phoney thugs,” said DCI.

Investigations into the scam, DCI said, show that the suspect has been working in cahoots with fellow Prison warders who lure desperate jobseekers into the trap, obtain money from them and remit the same to the main suspect.

“One such warder collected a total of Ksh19 Million while another warder who is a driver collected over Ksh5.7 Million. Dejected victims have since been trooping to our headquarters, to file reports detailing how they unbelievably fell for the tricksters machinations,” added DCI.

DCI further revealed that its officers had broadened their scope of investigations, to establish Grace’s link to money laundering, after fake U.S dollars amounting to Ksh2.4 Million were also recovered from her house, at the Industrial Area G.K Prison staff quarters.

