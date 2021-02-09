Wanted Marsabit MCA Surrenders To Police, Handed To Anti-terror Unit For Grilling

A Member of County Assembly in Marsabit wanted by police over arms dealings has surrendered to authorities.

Halkano Konso, who represents Sololo ward, turned himself in on Monday evening after allegedly being on the run since Saturday.

He was interrogated for hours by Marsabit DCI officers on his alleged role of arming locals in the conflict-hit areas of Turbi and Sololo.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the MCA has been transferred to Nairobi where officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit will take over the case.

Eastern regional police boss Noah Mwivanda had threatened to declare the ward rep armed and dangerous if he failed to surrender to authorities by close of business Monday.

Police launched a manhunt for Konso after he managed to escape arrest as a government vehicle was intercepted ferrying guns to warring factions in the strife-torn Turbi-Sololo border.

According to authorities, Konso managed to escape in an unknown four-wheel-drive that had an unknown number of guns and bullets.

During the operation, four suspects were arrested by the Border Patrol Unit (BPU).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), BPU officers who were on targeted patrol following a tip-off from members of the local community spotted a county government vehicle registration number 10CG016A suspected to be distributing supplies to bandits in the thickets of Funa Qumbi.

“After giving chase and intercepting the vehicle, it was established that two of its occupants were county government employees. One of the employees was in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, with 10 rounds of 7.62mm calibre special,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Detectives established that the county government vehicle was under the control of the Sololo MCA who immediately went into hiding.

