Wanted Ksh300 Million Fake Gold Scam Suspect Dillon Kibet Finally Arrested

Dillon Kibet, a suspect in Ksh300 million (USD 3 million) fake gold scam, has finally been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after months of being hunted.

In a statement on Monday evening, the DCI said Kibet was arrested following information availed by members of the public.

“We wish to thank members of the public for availing information that has led to the arrest of Mr Dillon Kibet who was wanted in connection with a 3,000,000 USD Fake Gold Scam,” said the DCI.

Kibet is expected to be arraigned and face fraud-related charges.

The sleuths appealed to members of the public to provide information that may lead to arrest of Kibet’s accomplice Rose Omamo Adhiambo.

The suspects are accused of colluding with other persons who have been arraigned over the fraud.

The DCI launched a manhunt for the two in February this year after a warrant of arrest was issued by a Milimani court.

Photos of the two were shared on DCI’s social media handles for easy of identification.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the scam case is the same one in which suspected gold scammer Jared Otieno was arraigned and charged alongside 16 others in May last year for allegedly conning a foreigner by the name Southorn Chanthavong from Lao, a country in Southeast Asia.

Chanthavong, who deals in the buying and selling of gold, is said to have been lured into a house along Kaptei Road in Kaptei Gardens.

In the transaction said to have taken place on May 8, 2019, the businessman is said to have lost the Ksh300 million after he was duped that the items he bought were genuine gold.

Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Paul Mayovo, Otieno said the investigation emanates from a loan transaction.

Kahawa Tungu‘s investigative desk exclusively obtained the loan documents, well documented by a city lawyer in what looks like a multi-million transaction in disguise of a business loan.

The documents do not show direct involvement of Otieno in the alleged loan from the Lao national to Rose, the suspect being sought by detectives. The transaction was facilitated by a Nairobi lawyer.

The first loan of Ksh100 million was advanced by Sounthorn Chanthavong, on behalf of Simuong Group on February 8, 2019 to Rose. Acknowledgement notes in our possession show that the loan was released in cash, for unstated reasons.

In the second instance, on February 28, 2019, Rose received Ksh200 million from the same ‘lender’. Suspiciously, the money was also released in cash and involved the same parties.

According to a letter dated February 26 from Chanthavong, it dictated that the lawyer release the amount (Ksh200 million) to Rose “in cash, immediately”.

The amount was to be repaid in one month at an interest rate of five percent per month, meaning she would have had to repay approximately Ksh210 million. The loan agreement documents in our possession show that she got the loan since she was an “established property developer.”

