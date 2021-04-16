Wanted Ksh300 Million Fake Gold Scam Suspect Rose Omamo Arrested

Pauline Adhiambo Odok alias Rose Omamo, a suspect in Ksh300 million (USD 3 million) fake gold scam who has been on the run since May last year, has finally been arrested.

Adhiambo was arrested at Ololua Dam Estate in Karen, Nairobi, on Thursday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The woman is among other suspects who have been arraigned in court and charged with defrauding a Lao national Ksh300 million in a fake gold scam.

According to the DCI, Adhiambo, who has been masquerading as a relative to a senior government official, ostensibly to earn the trust of her would-be victims, had together with her accomplices lured Southorn Chanthavong, a director of Simong Group Company based in Lao, Asia, to an office in Kileleshwa’s affluent Kaputei gardens, where the victim was allegedly shown genuine gold bars in heavy metal boxes and immediately, a deal was struck.

Read: Suspected Congolese Gold Scammer Arrested At JKIA

A flurry of meetings then took place, between 8th and 25th May 2019, after which the victim parted with Ksh300 Million, being payment of an undisclosed quantity of gold.

According to their deal, the precious metal would be delivered to his home country in Lao.

“It is after he had parted with the money being payment for the consignment, that things started going south. Chanthavong, who had been told to wait for his shipment in Lao, a top rice-producing country in Southeast Asia, realized that he had been conned after being taken on a wild goose chase for weeks, when the shipment failed to arrive,” DCI said in a statement.

Immediately the victim reported the matter to detectives, Adhiambo went into hiding prompting a warrant for her arrest to be issued, in January 2020.

Also Read: Here’s The Ksh300 Million ‘Loan’ That Roped Jared Otieno Into The Fake Gold Scam

The Thursday arrest followed a tip-off from a member of the public who had seen the directorate’s appeal for the arrest of Adhiambo.

The member of the public is said to have spotted the suspect and alerted DCI detectives on her whereabouts.

Adhiambo is in custody awaiting arraignment to answer to charges of Conspiracy to Defraud.

Other suspects linked to the fraud include Dillon Kibet who was arrested in May last year and Jared Otieno.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu