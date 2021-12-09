Wanted Jubilee Financier Mary Wambui Presents Self in Court

Ms Mungai is a member of Friend of Jubilee Foundation, a body that was instrumental in raising campaign funds for the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2017 General elections.

The taxman is pursuing Mungai over alleged unpaid taxes for the billions of shillings earned from government tenders for supplying boots, uniforms and cereals to the military, among other State departments.

The taxman says Mungai and her two daughters; Everlyn Nyambura and Njoki, earned billions of shillings between 2014 and 2019 through their company Purma Holdings Ltd.

The KRA says it has been conducting investigations on tax obligations by the company for the past two years. They are to be charged with at least seven charges.

In the first charge, they are accused of omitting from returns an amount that should have been included contrary to section 97(a) as read with section 104(3) of the Tax Procedures Act No. 29 of 2015.

They are also to be charged with failure to submit a tax return by the due date contrary to section 94(1) as read with section 104(1) of the Tax Procedures Act No. 29 of 2015 and failure to pay tax by the due date contrary.

If found guilty for the offense of omission, the penalty is a fine not exceeding Sh10 million or double the tax evaded whichever is higher or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or both.

For the offenses of submitting a tax return and failure to pay tax, the penalty is a fine not exceeding Sh1 million and imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

The two were to be charged with eight counts of knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the income tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes for the period between 2014-2016.

Anti-corruption court magistrate Felix Kombo said the prosecution had presented copies of documents to show the accused were served with summons after the defense team claimed their clients were not served with the summons.

“It is clear the directors were served on the accused persons were properly served and neglected to appear,” said the magistrate.