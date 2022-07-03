in NEWS

Wanted Gangster Francis Shimoto Arrested In Kariobangi

arrested
[Photo/Courtesy]

DCI sleuths have arrested wanted gangster Francis Shimoto after a dramatic chase in Nairobi’s Kariobangi area.

Shimoto, dubbed armed and dangerous was nabbed following a robbery incident on Tuesday night that left a woman badly shaken.

In details revealed by the DCI, a woman was walking home at 10 PM when she was accosted by two thugs on a motorbike who snatched her handbag.

Detectives who were on patrol in the area got wind of the incident and a manhunt was on for the suspects.

While approaching the Riverside area, the detectives spotted two men who matched the description of the thugs on a motorbike. It was then that a chase ensued leading to the arrest of wanted Shimoto.

“What followed was a chase reminiscent of the recently concluded Vasha Safari Rally, as the sleuths went after the two thugs who immediately took flight on noticing the menacing DCI Subaru approach,” the DCI said.

Following the chase, Shimoto aged 26, armed with a Beretta pistol loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm calibre, was arrested and 2 Kilograms of marijuana discovered concealed in his body.

Further investigations reveal that Shimoto is on the list of Nairobi’s most wanted thugs as he is suspected to have committed several murders within the city.

He is currently in custody awaiting arraignment on Monday.

