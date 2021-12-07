Wanted Drug Dealer Bosire Makori Gunned Down in Diani

Police have confirmed that Wanted drug dealer Bosire Makori has been gunned down by unknown men in Diani, Kwale County.

Makori, aged 41 was riding home on a motorbike when he was attacked by unknown assailants and shot severally. He died on the spot.

According to Kwale Police Commander Ambrose Oloo, several items were recovered alongside the body including 3kgs of brown and white substances suspected to be hard drugs. A total of Sh19,600 cash in different denominations was also found.

Read: Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested After He Was Linked To Bhang Worth Ksh11 Million

“We dispatched police officers to respond to a shooting incident…one person who is the owner of the house was killed,” Oloo narrated.

Bosire is said to be a known drug peddler working with several people in the coastal region. In an anti-narcotic sting operation in 2017, he was among those arrested and two pistols were recovered from him.

Apparently, he is known in the region as the supplier of heroin, sourced from Tanzania.

Read Also: Detectives Arrest 12 Suspected Drug Dealers in Narok County

In a different account of events, police are investigating an incident in Nairobi’s Kabete area where one of their officers fatally shot six people before turning the gun on himself.

Constable Benson Imbatu is said to have taken home with him an AK47 rifle and later picked a quarrel with his wife, Carol Imbatu.

He then shot her and opened fire on neighbours who came to the scene of crime.

The bodies have since been moved to the mortuary.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...