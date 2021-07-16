Wanted Rogue Cop Caroline Kangogo Shoots Self Dead At Parent’s Home

Wanted killer cop Caroline Kangogo has shot herself dead at her parent’s home in Elgeiyo Marakwet, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has confirmed.
According to the Star, Kangogo has been at her parents’ home since Thursday and it was today that she shot herself with a pistol in the bathroom.
“She shot herself in their bathroom using a pistol she had,” police said.
Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Kangogo had met her two victims alongside three other men in a club a day before she allegedly killed Constable John Ogweno.
Two of the men, Constable John Ogweno and Peter Ndwiga, were killed moments after the meeting which took place at a club near Nakuru’s Dog Section Police Station.
Read: Puzzle Of Three Men Who Met Caroline Kangogo Before She Allegedly Killed Colleague
Sleuths have been trying to unlock the identity of the three men who were in the meeting with Kangogo adding that they held crucial information to the murders.
Prior to his murder, the late Constable Ogweno left the meeting alone and took a taxi to Nakuru town, where he withdrew some money from the bank before proceeding to Merica Hotel for another meeting.
He would later after the meeting take a bodaboda to his residence at Kasarani police lines Block 9, where he was joined by Kangogo and three other men.
The next morning, Constable Ogweno was found dead in the parking lot, with sleuths trying to piece together what happened between the stay in the police lines and the death.
Read Also: Special Team Comprising Military, DCI and Regular Police Officers To Hunt For Elusive Caroline Kangogo
After the killing, Kangogo reportedly escaped in the company of Peter Ndwiga to Kiambu, where she allegedly killed him (Ndwiga) before fleeing.
Detectives have alluded that there is more than meets the eyes regarding the murders hence formed a special squad from the Special Services Unit, the Cybercrime Investigating Unit and others to track down the suspected killer cop who had been hiding for over one week.
For instance, there were speculations that Ms Kangogo is part of a web of rogue officers operating under two syndicates in the Rift Valley hence her disappearance for over one week.
“There is a group of police officers baying for her blood and there is one that is protecting her and this is why she has not been seen,” said an officer quoted by the Nation.
The rogue officers are believed to be involved in illegal businesses, extortions, protection of illegal businesses and robberies in Rift Valley towns such as Eldoret, Nakuru and Kericho
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu