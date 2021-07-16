Wanted Rogue Cop Caroline Kangogo Shoots Self Dead At Parent’s Home

Prior to his murder, the late Constable Ogweno left the meeting alone and took a taxi to Nakuru town, where he withdrew some money from the bank before proceeding to Merica Hotel for another meeting.

He would later after the meeting take a bodaboda to his residence at Kasarani police lines Block 9, where he was joined by Kangogo and three other men.

The next morning, Constable Ogweno was found dead in the parking lot, with sleuths trying to piece together what happened between the stay in the police lines and the death.

After the killing, Kangogo reportedly escaped in the company of Peter Ndwiga to Kiambu, where she allegedly killed him (Ndwiga) before fleeing.

Detectives have alluded that there is more than meets the eyes regarding the murders hence formed a special squad from the Special Services Unit, the Cybercrime Investigating Unit and others to track down the suspected killer cop who had been hiding for over one week.

For instance, there were speculations that Ms Kangogo is part of a web of rogue officers operating under two syndicates in the Rift Valley hence her disappearance for over one week.

“There is a group of police officers baying for her blood and there is one that is protecting her and this is why she has not been seen,” said an officer quoted by the Nation.

The rogue officers are believed to be involved in illegal businesses, extortions, protection of illegal businesses and robberies in Rift Valley towns such as Eldoret, Nakuru and Kericho