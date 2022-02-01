Wanjiru-Sakaja Rivalry Plays Out In Public During City Park Rally [Video]

Internal wrangles now threaten unity in the Kenya Kwanza alliance that brings together leaders from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya parties.

The rivalry between leaders eyeing the same positions under the coalition, which is yet to be unveiled officially, has already started playing out in public.

On Tuesday, former Starehe Member of Parliament Margaret Wanjiru told off Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a meet the people tour at City Park in Parklands.

In a video seen by this writer, Bishop Wanjiru was addressing the residents before she paused and picked a fight with Sakaja who was the moderator of the speeches.

Apparently, Wanjiru was irked after Sakaja cut short her speech before she finished selling her candidature to the city residents.

Both Wanjiru and Sakaja are seeking the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the General Election slated for August 9.

There are reports that Sakaja is the preferred candidate for the new alliance.

Wanjiru had hoped to fly the UDA flag in the gubernatorial contest.

In the Kenya Kwanza pact, reports indicate, partners William Ruto (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula agreed to front an ANC candidate in the gubernatorial race.

Wanjiru’s supporters have protested against the new deal and are now demanding that the coalition picks the former legislator for the city’s top job.

