Wanjigi To Undergo Integrity Test Before Contesting For ODM’s Presidential Ticket

Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi is now required to undergo an ethics and integrity test before contesting for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

This is following an agreement between the ODM party and Catherine Wanjiku Irungu, an ODM life member who had filed a complaint against the party at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

The consent seen by this writer was filed on November 15, 2021.

In a petition filed in October, Irungu, through lawyer Edwin Saluny, claimed that the Raila Odinga-led party failed to conduct an integrity probe on the wealthy businessman before allowing him to sell his candidature across the country.

She questioned Wanjigi’s party membership status adding that his presidential campaigns had not only left members confused but also tainted the reputation of ODM.

Irungu said Wanjigi has been adversely mentioned with regard to his moral fitness and ethical ethos and that ODM is obligated to investigate the veracity of the said allegations.

“That the Respondent has jointly and severally joined efforts with strangers to the Party, including the Interested Party herein. with an aim of embarrassing the functioning and integrity of the party as a political party of nationwide repute.

“That the Respondent has permitted the Interested Party, who is not a member properly so-called under the Party’s laws, to capture the Party and even begin campaigns for the Party’s presidential ticket for the forthcoming General Elections,” the petition read in part.

Irungu wanted the Tribunal to compel ODM to bar Wanjigi from vying for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

The agreement reached between the two parties requires ODM to determine Wanjigi’s registration status and also conduct objective ethics and integrity tests for all aspirants seeking elective positions to determine their suitability.

Known within the political circles as the fixer, Wanjigi has positioned himself as fresh blood in the 2022 politics.

The tycoon from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region announced his bid for the presidency in June this year.

He is among ODM party members competing with party leader Odinga for the Orange ticket.

