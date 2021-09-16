Presidential Aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi Receives Hostile Welcome in Homa Bay

Presidential Aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi’ s Homa Bay tour has been met with chaos. Youths from the region stormed the meeting that was ongoing demanding to be included.

Reports indicate that there were attempts to contain the youths but they overwhelmed the organizers and forced their way into the meeting.

Wanjigi kicked off his Nyanza tour today with calls for economic revolution. Speaking while in Kisumu International Airport, he weighed in on the current high cost of living adding that poor leadership was to be blamed.

He further urged Kenyans to vote out all the current sitting MPs stating that they are part of the problem and for things to be restored, the whole house has to be ‘swept clean.’

“The current crop of leaders cannot spearhead any economic revolution because they are part of the problem. The first step of the revolution is to clean the house,” he said.

Kisumu is my Home. We must ensure we popularize the ODM Party everywhere in this country. We must make sure we form the next government come 2022 #FagiaWote #MashujaaWapya pic.twitter.com/g3olgTLm9g — Jimi Wanjigi (@JimiWanjigi) September 16, 2021

As the 2022 politics started taking shape, Wanjigi, a renowned business mogul announced that he will be going for the country’s top seat using the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party ticket.

In an interview last month, Wanjigi revealed that the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was set to cost Sh55 billion from Mombasa to Malaba.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Wanjigi revealed that he was the SGR mastermind alongside the China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The project was to be done and operated as a private entity with minimal or no government involvement, Wanjigi said.

"SGR was a project birthed by me in 2008 alongside China Road and Bridge Corporation. The intention was that the rail was a private project, with nothing to do with the government. The government was only to provide the land. SGR was to cost Sh55 billion from Mombasa to Malaba," said Wanjigi. He however later revealed that he was baffled to learn that the railway line cost the taxpayers Sh330 billion from Mombasa to Nairobi, while the section from Nairobi to Naivasha cost at least Sh185 billion.

