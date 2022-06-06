Wanjigi Rants As IEBC Locks Him Out of Presidential Contest (Video)

Safina Party presidential flagbearer Jimi Wanjigi will not be on the ballot on August 9.

This was after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) established that he had not submitted the requisite signatures.

He is also said to have been disqualified over lack of a University degree certificate.

“We have allowed others who have problems with signatures to harmonize, and we can also allow you in the remaining hours to do so,” said IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.

“But you must bring a physical copy of your degree certificate before I clear you,” he added.

Wanjigi attached transcripts of his education, said Chebukati, in violation of the regulations, which say that each candidate must submit a certificate from a recognized institution in the country.

He also claimed that the ID cards he supplied had irregularities.

Wanjigi, on the other hand, read malice in the decision, claiming that the commission was using double standards in approving candidates.

He told Chebukati that “you will not get away with it” as the chair urged him to summarize his speech.

In what could have been a war of words, the IEBC opted to switch off the irate Wanjigi’s microphone.

“We know what is going on, and unfortunately this time you will not get away with it,” Wanjigi said.

“There seems to be a very clear decision that there are people who are not supposed to be on the ballot, and I’m one of them,” he added.

Chebukati then asked the businessman to address hi supporters outside.

“Please address your supporters from outside,” said the chair.

War of words between IEBC Chair Chebukati and Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi after being handed a red card pic.twitter.com/wcsjgKrZl8 — LINCOLN NJOGU (@muriukilincoln) June 6, 2022

