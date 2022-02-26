Wanjigi Ejected from Kasarani Stadium as He Attempted to Access ODM NDC

There was fracas at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday after businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his stooges attempted to access the indoors gymnasium where the ODM party is holding its NDC.

Wanjigi was stopped by armed officers as he tried to gain access into the NDC that was graced by thousands of delegates.

Jimmy Wanjigi roughed up by youth as he tries to access the arena at Kasarani for ODM NDC pic.twitter.com/HN5ss2G2yY — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 26, 2022

Before leaving the stadium, Wanjigi was forced to take cover at the Kasarani Stadium Police Post.

The “fixer” who was accompanied by rowdy youths, had earlier said that he would make his way into the NDC with 2,000 delegates whose names, he claimed had been withdrawn from the original list of ODM delegates.

Read: Wanjigi Claims DCI Gun Summons Meant to Frustrate Presidential Bid Ahead of ODM NDC

In a video doing rounds on social media, the party SG Edwin Sifuna is heard asking officers to eject Wanjigi.

According to Sifuna the scenes at the stadium were not to be witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is set to grace the meeting later this afternoon.

More follows

