Wanjigi Ejected from Kasarani Stadium, Cuts Ties with Raila

There was fracas at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday after businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his stooges attempted to access the indoors gymnasium where the ODM party is holding its NDC.

Wanjigi was stopped by armed officers as he tried to gain access into the NDC that was graced by thousands of delegates.

Jimmy Wanjigi roughed up by youth as he tries to access the arena at Kasarani for ODM NDC pic.twitter.com/HN5ss2G2yY — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 26, 2022

Before leaving the stadium, Wanjigi was forced to take cover at the Kasarani Stadium Police Post.

The “fixer” who was accompanied by rowdy youths, had earlier said that he would make his way into the NDC with 2,000 delegates whose names, he claimed had been withdrawn from the original list of ODM delegates.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the party SG Edwin Sifuna is heard asking officers to eject Wanjigi.

According to Sifuna the scenes at the stadium were not to be witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta who is set to grace the meeting later this afternoon.

Speaking moments after the chaotic scenes, Wanjigi announced that he had severed political ties with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Read: Wanjigi Claims DCI Gun Summons Meant to Frustrate Presidential Bid Ahead of ODM NDC

He also accused Sifuna of mobilising youths who roughed him up before he was escorted out of the premises.

“We were welcomed until we got into the VIP section… Secretary General Sifuna organised goons…But I forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing,” said Wanjigi flanked by former Starehe MP aspirant Steve Mbogo.

“I hold Raila responsible…Raila Odinga, I thank you for the kicks and blows that I have received… Two families have decided there is no space for anyone to vie.”

Wanjigi also noted that the president is seeking to continue his tenure with Raila as his puppet. This he said, as he asked his supporters to reject Raila’s presidential bid.

Read Also: Wanjigi Given 72 Hours To Surrender 11 Firearms In Fresh Tussle With DCI

“I have given my life to Raila, I ask you to reject him….This is not the Raila Odinga I knew…This Raila Odinga is intoxicated by power…My relationship with him in the political arena is over…I have been shown the door, Asante ya punda ni mateke,” said the tycoon.

“Uhuru Kenyatta wants to continue in power through Raila Odinga…This is not about Raila but Uhuru who wants to extend his term.

“I got some blows but my security shielded me…It’s unfortunate that I had to run, the view was that it was going to get messy…It is over between me and ODM, the party has cut ties with me.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...