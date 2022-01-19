Wanjigi Claims Property Worth Over Ksh10 Million Destroyed During Dramatic Arrest

Embattled businessman Jimi Wanjigi now claims police sent to arrest him destroyed property worth over Ksh10 million during a raid at his Kwacha Group of Companies offices in Westlands, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Wanjigi made the claims through his lawyer Willis Otieno when he was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday morning.

Otieno submitted that Anti-Terror Police Unit (APTU) officers deployed to arrest the renowned entrepreneur on Tuesday broke into his office causing extensive damage.

“They broke into the office and caused damage to property worth more than Ksh10 million. We are still doing assessments to come up with the exact figure,” the lawyer told the court.

The defence team further faulted the police for the arrest terming it as illegal. They cited an existing court order restraining Wanjigi’s arrest and prosecution.

Read: Warrant of Arrest Out for Wanjigi, Wife Over Fraudulent Acquisition of Westlands Land

“The IG and the DPP are restrained to that extent it is an abuse to your time and the court process… I do pray that we all convert ourselves to law-abiding citizens and officers of the Kenyan state and obey the orders of the high court,” Otieno added.

The court suspended the prosecution of Wanjigi to allow verification of the said court order.

The suspect is expected to be returned to court on Wednesday afternoon for further directions.

Wanjigi was arrested on Tuesday evening after a raid that lasted for about 18 hours. The arrest was effected moments after the court issued an arrest warrant for the tycoon.

Widely known as the “fixer”, Wanjigi has been accused of fraudulently acquiring land where his Kwacha House in Westlands is built.

Read Also: DCI Boss Kinoti Accuses Wanjigi Of Harassment As He Appeals Guns Case

The warrant was also issued against Wanjigi’s 7 other alleged co-conspirators among them his wife Irene Nzisa, Himanshu Velji Dodhia, Kaneez Noorani, Mohamed Hussein Noorani, Kairu Augustine Thuo, and John Nyanjua Njenga.

“On diverse dates between 9th April 2010 and 5th June 2018 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before the court, conspired together to commit a felony namely forgery of a title deed for land registered as IR.65800 LR.N0.1870/11/200 deed plan No.175145 dated 20th July 1993 under the name of Horizon hills limited,” court papers read.

The 0.34414 hectares of land has been under investigation since 2018 after it was found that it had three different title deeds.

Read Also: Wanjigi Blames Uhuru, Raila After Night Raid At Kwacha Offices

Wanjigi has, however, blamed ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for his woes citing the politics of the day.

“I tend to believe that it has a lot to do with what I said over the weekend and maybe they have some information of the kind of campaign I intend to launch. But this weekend I was very clear about various personalities and it seems to be making some of my friends very uncomfortable,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...