Wangui Ngirici Now Says Aisha Jumwa Body-shamed Her As Ruto Watched

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has ruled out possibility of returning to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party citing irreconcilable differences with members.

In an interview with The Standard, the MP disclosed that a section of members of the Deputy President William Ruto party humiliated her forcing her to quit.

She claimed Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa body-shamed her, further blaming Ruto for his silence over the matter.

“I was humiliated and body-shamed by the likes of Aisha Jumwa but Ruto never uttered a word,” said Ngirici.

This, according to the legislator, is the main reason why she is not willing to go back to UDA even if she is offered a direct ticket for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial contest.

“For this reason, I can never go back to UDA even if I was given a direct ticket,” she added.

She claimed some politicians in UDA are fed up with the party and are only waiting for the opportune moment to bolt out.

“From NorthEastern to Mt. Kenya region, I am in communication with leaders who have informed me they are waiting for the opportune time to move out of the party,” said Ngirici.

Ngirici announced her exit from UDA in December last year.

She hinted at ditching the party after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru joined the Ruto camp.

But in the interview, Ngirici denied claims she exited the party over fears of losing the governor ticket to Waiguru, insisting that she ditched the outfit over bullying.

“At one time I was insulted in the TangaTanga WhatsApp group where Ruto is. My husband too was dragged into it and called names but he was not in the group to defend himself,” said Ngirici.

