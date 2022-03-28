Wangui Ngirici Hits Back At Moses Kuria After Calls To Drop Gubernatorial Bid

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has reacted to Moses Kuria’s claims that she doesn’t stand a chance in her gubernatorial bid.

Kuria, yesterday, urged the legislator to reconsider her bid ahead of the August 9 General Election

This is after it emerged that the ruling Jubilee party is seeking to have the Woman Rep join the party months after ditching the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Even as Ngirici maintains that she would vie for the seat on an independent party ticket, Kuria claims the MP is in for a rude shock.

He suggested that Kirinyaga people, who are part of the Mount Kenya region, are behind the Kenya Kwanza alliance, which comprises, among others, UDA and Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) parties.

“To my very good friend Wangui Ngirici. Listen to your people. They decided a long time ago. Do not be misled to commit political suicide,” Kuria said in a Facebook post.

In a quick rejoinder, however, Ngirici laughed off Kuria’s sentiments, affirming that she is in the race to win.

She went on to caution Kuria, who is eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat, that he is set to face stiffer competition in the race that has attracted at least four political heavyweights.

“Thank you Moses Kuria for the advice, however from your observation, it seems like Kiambu shall have 5 Governors duly elected on the 9/8/22m,” Ngirici tweeted.

“It’s very clear that Governor William Kabogo, James Nyoro, you and I are playing chess while your other 3 competitors are playing football . 2 of them shall have to be taken for first aid pretty soon.”

2 of them shall have to be taken for first aid pretty soon — Wangui Ngirici (@WanguiNgirici) March 28, 2022

Ngirici is seeking to unseat Governor Anne Waiguru of the UDA party.

Ngirici, who claims to have heavily invested her resources in the Deputy President William Ruto-led party, ditched the outfit in December last year, following Waiguru’s defection to the party from Jubilee.

She claims UDA honchos shortchanged her in favour of the newcomer.

