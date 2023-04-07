MP Wandayi Wants KRA, CBK Probed Over Delayed March Salaries

Members of Parliament are yet to receive their March salaries, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has revealed.

The minority leader in the National Assembly on Friday said that legislators usually receive their pay between the 26 and 30 of every month.

“For the first time in our history, even MPs have not been paid as we head towards mid-month,” he said.

Apart from teachers and those employed in the security sector, such as the military and police, other civil servants, he said, have also been impacted.

Read: Uhuru, Moi Skip Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting

“For the first time since independence in 1963, the government of Kenya is unable to pay salaries to civil servants and members of parliament Nearly all civil servants don’t when or if they will ever be paid. The situation has been degenerating progressively since December last year,” he said, adding that the delay has also impacted those who rely on them.

He called for a probe into the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya.

“We need to take a close and thorough look at the goings-on at revenue collection points and revenue sources like Kenya Airports Authority, the courts, customs, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), aids and grants and revenue administration in addition to probing government spending,” he continued.

Wandayi wondered where the government has been channeling monies from the scrapped flour and fuel subsidies.

Read Also: Agree to Bipartisan Talks or Wait for 2027 Polls – Ruto Tells Raila

“Where the proceeds from taxes and savings from scrapped subsidies are going?” he posed.

“How can it be that we scrapped subsidies, increased taxes, and continued to borrow, only for our financial situation to get worse?”

He attributed the delay to tribalism, nepotism and theft at key revenue collection points.

“The easy conclusion is that the criminals at KRA are collecting and pocketing taxes as the incompetents at National Treasury also skim off the revenue while failing to come up with sound policies for cash flow,” he stated.

Read Also: DPP Withdraws Unlawful Assembly Case Against Six Azimio Politicians

Wandayi warned that soon state-owned firms will not be operational.

“Both national and county governments are struggling to pay salaries and service delivery is getting compromised with every passing month,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...