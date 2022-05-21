Konyu MCA Wamumbi To Run for Mathira MP Seat on UDA Ticket

Deputy President William Ruto has named Eric Mwangi Wamumbi as his preferred candidate for the Mathira parliamentary seat.

During a rally in Karatina Town, Nyeri county, the DP endorsed Wamumbi who is the sitting Ward Representative for Konyu.

According to the DP, the MCA is capable of filling the shoes of the incumbent Rigathi Gachagua.

Read: DP Ruto Names Mathira MP Rigathi As His Running Mate in State House Bid

Gachagua dropped out of the race after being named as Ruto’s running mate on Sunday.

According to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer, Wamumbi displayed his brevity by rejecting the BBI and the coercion used to get the bill passed.

The bill was being championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

Read Also: It’s Not About Sharing Positions – Wetangula Blasts Rigathi

“Kwa vile Gachagua anaenda Nairobi, tuko na kijana hapa ambaye anatosha kuchukua hiyo kazi. Huyu ni kijana shujaa. Ni baathi ya MCA wachache ambao walikataa pesa na wakasema hawawezi kubali BBI. Ni kijana mwenye msimamao na anajua kutetea watu wake,” the DP said.

Loosely translates to: “Now that Gachagua is heading to Nairobi, we have a young man here who fits the bill to take up the MP role. This young man is a hero. He is among the few MCAs who refused to be bribed and said they will not accept BBI. He is a man with principles and knows how to defend his people.”

The member of the county assembly was the only individual who showed interest in the parliamentary seat.

Read Also: Witness Details How MP Rigathi Gachagua Used Him To Siphon Ksh123 Million From Gov‘t

On Tuesday, UDA issued a request for candidates interested in running for the seat, with the deadline set for Thursday, May 19.

Wamumbi who lost his wife in 2020, will battle it out at the ballot with Wambura Wamaranga.

This will be the 76-year-old tycoon’s second shot at the parliamentary seat, having lost in the 2017 polls to Gachagua.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...