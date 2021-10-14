Wamuchomba Loses Parliamentary Committee Position As Jubilee Makes Changes in House

The ruling party, Jubilee, has made changes in the National Assembly by moving members of various committees.

Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba who recently left the Kieleweke camp for Deputy President William Ruto’s side has been stripped of her vice-chair position on the Transport Committee.

Wa Muchomba will for the remainder of her term serve as an ordinary member of the Agriculture Committee, Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe told the House.

The legislator told the Nation that the sudden change was due to her political affiliation with the DP.

“I was a victim for supporting William Ruto. Anybody who supports the DP is ejected from leadership committees. I’m therefore a victim,” she told the daily, adding that she might have lost the seat for calling out lazy contractors.

Kirinyaga Central MP John Munene has been moved from Justice and Legal Affairs to Administration and National Security.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono will serve on the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee while Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi will seat in the Transport Committee.

Also affected by the changes was Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi who has been moved from National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities to Regional Integration.

Mr Mwangi recently clashed with the committee chair, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda over his style of leadership.

Newbies Juja MP George Koimburi and John Wanjiku (Kiambaa) have been assigned to National Cohesion and Implementation committees respectively.

Also making changes was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which moved Turkana East MP Mohamed Lokiru from Energy to Education.

The Raila Odinga-led party assigned the recently elected Bonchari MP Pavel Oimeke to the Energy committee.

