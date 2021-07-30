Wambui Collymore Seeks to Bar Media from Ongoing Succession Case

Wambui kamiru Collymore, the former Safaricom CEO’s widow, has requested the court to bar the media from her ongoing succession case.

Through her lawyer Njenga Kahura, Family Court Judge Maureen Odero heard that Wambui wanted the case heard in camera.

Without mentioning any specific media houses, Wambui complained that the case was misreported each time they came before the court.

“I want to ask the court that the matter be heard in camera. It is because all the time this matter comes up, there is inaccurate reporting,” Njenga said.

Bob Collymore’s children who are in the UK had been ordered to appear virtually before the judge on Thursday. The court is seeking their consent before handing over power to Wambui to manage the former CEO’S estate in Kenya.

Family members are given time to review the will, and challenge it if they have an interest in claiming a share of the estate.

If there is no interest to contest the will, all beneficiaries are expected to confirm that they are not objected to the contents, and appointed parties in managing the estate.

In case of a contest, the case will move to the mediation stage to see if the parties can resolve the issue amicably. If that does not work, the case is presented to a judge who will hear the opposition.

Upon his death, Collymore bequeathed his widow all his assets in Kenya, estimated to worth hundreds of millions in Kenya shillings.

