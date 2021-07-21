Senator Wamatangi Sends Sh7,000 as School Fees To Baby Mama After Claims Of Abandonment

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has reportedly sent Sh7,000 as part of her daughter’s school fees days after being exposed for abandonment.

According to Winfred Wangui, the girl’s mother and Wamatangi’s former domestic worker, the politician sent money through proxies and upon investigation, the truth came out.

Wangui now says the money is not enough as the girl is set to join Form One at Starehe Girls High School and is required to pay Sh53,554.

“He has been using other people to reach me but has not been receiving my calls. He sent ksh7,000 using a new phone number with another name but the sender told us it came from Wamatangi,” Wangui told K24.

Earlier this month, Wamatangi was put on the spot for allegedly abandoning his fatherly duties towards his daughter.

Wamatangi is said to have sired the said child with Wangui after he apparently sexually assaulted her.

As reported in 2018 by Kahawa Tungu, the majority whip in the senate denied having carnal knowledge with Wangui. Read Also: Senator Wamatangi Accused Of Sexually Assaulting, Siring Child With Former House Help In 2019, a Children's Court ordered the senator to pay for the child's education, orders he has disregarded. "School fees is paid termly and therefore it is not a monthly maintenance. The defendant ( Wamatangi) shall pay school fees as per the school fees structure. He shall also pay school fees related expenses," Hon M. Murage ruled. The lawmaker had been ordered to take care of his daughter's medical expenses as the mother catered to her other needs including rent, clothing and other miscellaneous expenses. He is yet to comply with any of the orders.