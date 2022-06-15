Wamatangi, Kabogo Clash During Kiambu Rally (Video)

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Wednesday clashed during Kenya Kwanza rally.
The two are competing for the governor’s seat in the August polls.
Kenya Kwanza sibling rivalry plays out between Kimani Wamatangi and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo during Kenya Kwanza tour of Kiambu pic.twitter.com/v9Y2UkcExb
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 15, 2022
More follows
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu