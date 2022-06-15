Wamatangi, Kabogo Clash During Kiambu Rally (Video)

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Wednesday clashed during Kenya Kwanza rally.

The two are competing for the governor’s seat in the August polls.

Kenya Kwanza sibling rivalry plays out between Kimani Wamatangi and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo during Kenya Kwanza tour of Kiambu pic.twitter.com/v9Y2UkcExb — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 15, 2022

The rally, led by UDA Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua was marred by an exchange of words between the two leaders, with each trying to prove to be superior.

“I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear – who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!” Wamatangi lamented after Kabogo interjected him.

