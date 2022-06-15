in NEWS

Wamatangi, Kabogo Clash During Kiambu Rally (Video)

kabogo, wamatangi
Tujibebe Wakenya Party Leader William Kabogo. [Courtesy]

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi and former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Wednesday clashed during Kenya Kwanza rally.

The two are competing for the governor’s seat in the August polls.

The rally, led by UDA Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua was marred by an exchange of words between the two leaders, with each trying to prove to be superior.

“I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear – who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!” Wamatangi lamented after Kabogo interjected him.

Kimani WamatangiWilliam Kabogo

