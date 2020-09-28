Relief For Walukhe, Wakhungu As They Are Released On Sh30 Million Bail

Sirisia MP John Walukhe has been released on Sh10 million cash bail after being convicted of Sh313 million fraud involving the National Cereals and Produce Board.

His business partner, Grace Wakhungu has been freed on Sh20 million cash bail pending the hearing and determination of their appeal.

Justice John Onyiego on Monday ordered the two to deposit their passports with court.

They have also been barred from leaving the country until the appeal is heard and determined.

“I’m persuaded that applicants (Waluke and Wakhungu) have an arguable appeal,” justice Onyiego said.

Walukhe argued that being jailed could lead to him losing his Parliamentary seat, to which the judge said that the law does not provide special treatment.

On matters his age, Justice Onyiego said he (Walukhe) was still active.

“I’m not convinced that Waluke being aged 59 is sufficient grounds to grant bail. At age 59 he is an active person in my view,” he said.

The lawmaker who had initially been handed a 67 year jail sentence, also sought bail on grounds that he was diabetic.

But according to the judge, evidence did not show that the prison system did not have the capacity to handle the illness.

In Wakhungu’s case, Justice Onyiego said that she really was elderly.

“There is no dispute she is aged 80 and going with Covid-19 guidelines, her age is an exceptional circumstance to grant her bail,” he said.

