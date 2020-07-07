Waluke’s Wife Claims She Has Been Abused, Ridiculed For Appealing For Funds To Help Secure Husband’s Release

Sirisia MP John Waluke’s wife has been subjected to contemptuous and dismissive behaviour after she asked for help to raise Sh727 million to secure his release.

Speaking to a local blog, Roseline Nakhanu Waluke revealed that people have called her number to abuse her.

Others, she said, are only interested in finding out just how much she has received so far.

“I’m stressed and I regret starting this fundraiser to bail out my husband. People have been mocking me and hurling abuses at me instead of helping me. I wouldn’t have done it had I known things would turn out this way. I have left everything to God.

“Some are calling and telling me that they can’t contribute money for a thief,” she said.

Mrs Waluke did however note that she will not give up the fight to have her husband who is facing 67 years in jail, released.

“The contributions will just continue although like today nobody has sent me even Sh10. I have left the fight to God but what hurts me most are the abuses and mockery. God knows it all,” she continued.

Last week, Mrs Waluke appealed for help to help raise the monies after the legislator was found guilty of several counts of fraud, alongside Grace Wakhungu, former Environment CS Judy Wakhungu’s mother.

She launched an MPesa number where the contributions would be channeled awaiting an M-Pesa Paybill number.

“You are aware of our problem and I thank those who have stood with us during this challenging time and kindly continue praying for us. We are requesting for your financial assistance. Kindly channel your financial support to my number 0728732542 as we wait for an M-Pesa Paybill number,” said the MP’s wife.

This blog reported that his co-convict was able to raise Sh500 million in a record two hours.

The case facing Waluke dates back to August 2004 when Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd was awarded a Ksh778 million tender to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize.

The company then was known to be owned by the late businessman Jacob Juma, who was the only director known publicly.

From the contract, the company was to receive Ksh19,465 per tonne for the maize that was to be imported from Ethiopia.

The company received Sh297 million from NCPB as compensation for breach of contract.

