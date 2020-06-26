Cumulatively Waluke Will Spend 67 Years In Jail If Not Able To Raise Fine In Fraud Case – Judiciary

The cumulative jail term for Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke in the maize scandal case is 67 years, the Judiciary clarified on Friday.

The MP was sentenced yesterday alongside Grace Sarapay Wakhungu after being found guilty of Ksh314 million maize scam and fined 721 million and Ksh700 million respectively.

It was, however, not clear whether the sentences meted to the two, the directors of Erad Supplies, would run concurrently or consecutively.

But clarifying the matter, Anti-Corruption Magistrate Elizabeth Juma said that if the fines she set are not paid, the two convicts will serve their own terms and if the company does not pay its own fine, then the directors will serve the sentence on its behalf plus their own.

In total if the company does not pay the fine and Wakhungu is also not able to raise her individual fine she will spend 69 years in jail.

The details of the case were backtracked to August 2004 when Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd was awarded a Ksh778 million tender to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize.

The company then was known to be owned by the late businessman Jacob Juma, who was the only director known publicly.

The names of the two, Waluke and Wakhungu, only came into the public limelight after a case was filed in court, following a breach of contract.

