Sirisia MP Waluke Charged With Irregularly Acquiring Sh297 Million In Maize Contract

Sirisia MP John Waluke has been charged at the Milimani Law courts in relation to a multi million shilling contract between Chelsea Freight and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Waluke was charged alongside Grace Sarapay Wakhungu – Erad Supplies and General Contracts Limited director.

The duo is accused of fraudulently acquiring Ksh.297,386,505 purporting it to be the costs of storage of 40,000 metric tonnes of maize purportedly incurred by Chelsea Freight, loss of profits and interest.

They are also accused of fraudulently uttering a false invoice for $1,146,000 (Sh115,061,838) as evidence of an arbitration dispute between their company and the board.

The legislator on Thursday morning denied four counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Before being presented in court, the legislator is said to have been held at the Milimani basement cells.

He was later released on a Sh.2 Million cash bail, surety bond of Sh.3 M and a personal bond of Sh.5 Million.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com