Walibora Was Embroiled In Dispute With Book Publisher Before His Death – Police

Veteran Journalist and author Ken Walibora’s death came as a shock to the nation after his body was found at the Kenyatta Hospital Mortuary days after he had been reported missing.

Initially, it was reported that he had died in a road accident after a vehicle ran him down along Landhies road. However, a new twist into his death was unearthed following the discovery by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor who stated that there was an injury on his right hand caused by a sharp trauma.

Oduor stated that the stab wounds would have been an indication of him trying to defend himself.

In new developments, detectives are looking into a new dispute angle before his death. Apparently, the veteran was embroiled in a dispute with a publisher over a book in the week leading to his death.

According to the police, this angle was arrived at after reviewing his mobile records and data. Also, the police are reviewing the possibility of the author being picked up by another car after parking his own at Kijabe street just hours before his death.

The Riara University lecturer was reported to have been knocked down by a matatu three kilometers from where he had parked his car.

The car was since taken to the Central Police Station where it was dusted for fingerprints with guards who saw him park the car taken up for questioning.

Plans to lay the prolific Swahili writer are already underway at his home in Cherang’any Constituency, Transnzoia County.

He is to be buried today with the Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang’ indicating that only 15 mourners will be allowed into the burial ceremony as directed by the health ministry to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The deceased stepmother Eunice Wafula said they will strictly observe the government set directives but regretted that a lot of people will not pay their last respects.

“We have selected some close relatives, friends and neighbors to be part of the burial. It is sad that the coronavirus situation will lock out many from paying their last respect to Ken,” she said.

Walibora made significant contributions to the Swahili language as the was the author for the books: Ndoto ya Amerika, Siku Njema, Nasikia Sauti ya Mama, Kisasi Hapana and Kidagaa Kimemwozea.

All of his books won the Jomo Kenyatta Literary Prize.

