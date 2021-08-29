“Walete Hata G4S, I Have No Problem,” DP Ruto Downplays Security Changes

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday downplayed recent changes in his security team, terming the matter a non-isssue.

The state on Friday withdrew elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers guarding the second in command’s official residence at Karen and Sugoi home, replacing them with Administration Police.

Ruto’s allies criticised the country’s security bosses accusing them of demeaning the office of the deputy president.

But speaking during a church service in Nakuru, the country’s second in command urged the nation to shelve the debate about the issue and shift focus to more pressing matters affecting the common mwananchi.

Ruto stated that he doesn’t have a problem being guarded by the Administration Police and that even if the state deployed G4S to his home he won’t mind.

"I am comfortable with all security formations… Even if they sent G4S to guard my residence, I'm OK with it," ~DP Ruto pic.twitter.com/ikDBevAomx — Obuchunju Henix 💧 (@Obuchunju) August 29, 2021

Read: Clergy Urge Uhuru, Ruto to Call a Truce for the Sake of Peace

He said if the main reason why the government redeployed his elite guards is to protect Kenyans and the country at large, he doesn’t have a problem with the move.

“We will make sure the nation is firm…wakulima wanatafuta…hii mambo ya GSU, AP ni mambo madogo sana tusipoteze wakati…Sina shida na AP wakikuja kusimamia mahali naishi…wale GSU kama kazi imepatikana ili Wakenya wapate usalama wacha wasaidie Wakenya pale,” he said,

“Wanaweza leta hata G4S, there is no problem…tusilete migawanyiko kwa askari…tuache siasa duni….wale wanajitafutia nani mkubwa nani mdogo, haya hayasaidii changamoto zilizoko kwa Wakenya…priorities ni kujua wafanyibiashara wanapata fedha wapi.”

On calls from a section of the political class including President Uhuru Kenyatta that he should resign instead of criticising the same government he serves, Ruto said doing so would amount to betraying millions of Kenyans who voted for the Jubilee administration.

Read Also: Senator Cherargei wants Matiang’i, Mutyambai Summoned for ‘Downgrading’ Ruto’s Security

He said despite the growing rift between him and his boss he will stay put.

“Nimepewa mawaidha, sijui nijiuzulu kuna matatizo kwa serikali…sasa nawaambia siku niliamua kutafuta uongozi nilijua kuna matatizo na shida ya kutatua…wakati unatafuta suluhu kama kiongozi unaweza kupata matatizo,” Ruto said.

“Itakuwa uwoga na aibu kubwa kwamba mimi nitatoroka kwa matatizo yaliyoko…itawezekanaje nitoroke? Ni usaliti mkubwa kwawale waliamka mapema kunipigia kura, ati kwa sababu kuna matatizo, mimi sikuchaguliwa kula ice cream…kujaribu kukwepa nitawasaliti mamilioni.”

