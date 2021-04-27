Wajir MCAs Vote To Impeach Governor Mohamed Mohamud

Wajir Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have passed a motion to impeach Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud

37 MCAs voted in favour of the motion, while 10 voted otherwise.

He is accused of financial impropriety, abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

His fate now lies in the hands of the Senate, who will grill him before taking a vote to seal his fate.

Earlier in the day, Governor Abdi’s lawyers were barred from serving MCAs with a court order suspending the planned impeachment.

The order was issued by Meru High Court Judge Justice Edward Muriithi, suspending the impeachment until Thursday. The court was set to issue directions on Thursday concerning the matter.

