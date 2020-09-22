Wajesus and Muraya Families Are Living A Fake Life – Pastor Migwi

City pastor and marriage counselor Godfrey Migwi has accused the families of Dj Mo and songbird Size 8 (the Murayas) and Peter Kabi and Milly Kabi (Wajesus family) of living a fake life.

Speaking to a local blog, Migwi says that the two families have been trying to show the society that they have money, while living a fake life of love.

“Wajesus family and murayas are living a lie – fake lifestyles. They want to prove to the society that they have money, over one another but that isn’t true. Kwanza wale wanaume wanapenda kupost their wives kutisha watu, ni mikora. Mwanaume ambaye anashindia kutaja bibi yake kuliko biashara ni mkora, according to me (Those men who like posting their wives to scare people are cheats. A man who keeps on mentioning his wife more than business is not honest),” says Migwi.

This comes at a time reports have been emerging the DJ Mo and Size 8’s marriage is on the rocks, which Migwi attributes to overexposure of the relationship on social media.

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire. There could be a problem in their marriage and the best thing is to sit down and talk to each other if they are serious with that marriage. Marriage isn’t a walk in the park. Social media will break your marriages. It’s only good for branding yourselves. When you expose your relationships online they won’t last long,” he added.

DJ Mo was recently accused of dating Switch TV’s Joyce Maina, claims that the latter refuted.

“How dumb do you think I am to post a married man (not that I’d ever be with one) on my IG. Fake news is actually hilarious. So you guys went from not knowing what the man looks like (you just have a blurry photo that makes him look like a shadow), and now all over sudden its DJ Mo? Lol,” Joyce added.

DJ Mo and Size 8 have been running a reality tv show, ‘Dine With The Murayas’, which is in its second season.

