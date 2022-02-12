Professor George Wajackoyah’s Pledges if Elected President Excite Netizens

Professor George Wajackoyah has announced his presidential bid ahead of the August 9, polls and netizens are elated by his pledges.

Addressing the press at Diamond Plaza, Wajackoyah announced that he will be going for the country’s top seat under the Roots Party of Kenya ticket.

In a six-point manifesto, the aspiring Head of State has excited netizens by touching on key issues that affect common netizens.

i my way to launch my presidential bid through Roots Party of Party pic.twitter.com/ADWFszPUFq — George Wajackoyah (@glwajackoyah) February 12, 2022

For instance, he pledged to legalize bhang once in office, sell bhang to clear the country’s existing loans, suspend the constitution for the first six months in office, have 8 prime Ministers complementing his administration and he will personally serve as the Immigration Minister.

Notably, Wajackoyah has also pledged to reduce the official working days and employed people will only be working from Monday to Thursday, and resting on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This has touched a lot of people who have taken to social media to declare their support to him. Others castigated him alluding that the move would cripple the country’s economy.

“Friday being a Muslim prayer day, would not be counted as a workday, and that Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days,” the Presidential aspirant said. Regarding the suspension of the constitution for the first six months, the scholar says it will give room to Kenyans to decide what they want and in turn not get imposed with unprogressive rules. Here are some reactions from netizens: There are politicians then there is Prof. George Wajackoyah who want to reduce working days from 5 to 4. How will reducing working days help a bodaboda operator who works even at night and doesn't know whether it's a weekend or not.This dude won't get even his wife's vote — Shawn🕊️ (@Shawn_Tuesday) February 12, 2022 Suspend the constitution for 6 months? Prof. George Wajackoyah do you want to exile Kenyans? — Shawn🕊️ (@Shawn_Tuesday) February 12, 2022 My presidential candidate is Prof. George Wajackoyah. He has pledged to: legalise bhang, have 8 prime ministers, sell bhang to clear country’s loans, personally serve as Immigration minister, suspend Constitution in first 6 months. I need to be high as we salvage the country. — #JusticeForKianjokomaBrothers (@Olaf_Ke) February 12, 2022 Presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah has promised to legalise marijuana if elected as President. Now we finally have a serious aspirant. 😀 — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) January 28, 2022 Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

