in ENTERTAINMENT

Professor George Wajackoyah’s Pledges if Elected President Excite Netizens

George Wajackoyah
Professor George Wajackoyah (Image/Courtesy)

Professor George Wajackoyah has announced his presidential bid ahead of the August 9, polls and netizens are elated by his pledges.

Addressing the press at Diamond Plaza, Wajackoyah announced that he will be going for the country’s top seat under the Roots Party of Kenya ticket.

In a six-point manifesto, the aspiring Head of State has excited netizens by touching on key issues that affect common netizens.

For instance, he pledged to legalize bhang once in office, sell bhang to clear the country’s existing loans, suspend the constitution for the first six months in office, have 8 prime Ministers complementing his administration and he will personally serve as the Immigration Minister.

Read: Kenyan Presidential Candidate Copies Obama&#8217;s Website

Notably, Wajackoyah has also pledged to reduce the official working days and employed people will only be working from Monday to Thursday, and resting on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This has touched a lot of people who have taken to social media to declare their support to him. Others castigated him alluding that the move would cripple the country’s economy.

“Friday being a Muslim prayer day, would not be counted as a workday, and that Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days,” the Presidential aspirant said.

Regarding the suspension of the constitution for the first six months, the scholar says it will give room to Kenyans to decide what they want and in turn not get imposed with unprogressive rules.

Here are some reactions from netizens:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

2022 pollsGeorge Wajackoyah

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Moses Kuria

Moses Kuria Back on His Feet After Successful Stem Surgery in Dubai

Calls For Justice As Super Fan Isaac Juma Buried