Presidential Candidates Wajackoyah, Mwaure Clash During IEBC Meeting

Presidential candidates Prof George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party clashed with Agano’s David Mwaure during the IEBC National Election Conference.

The meeting held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) aimed at resolving issues that might affect the upcoming elections.

Wajackoyah took issue with the clergy for condemning him over his legalization of marijuana should be ascend to power after the polls.

He also clarified that he is not a bhang smoker.

“Clergy, do not confuse people and do not condemn me, I might look mad but it is the way I was born. Please do not condemn me but pray for me that I might look like the way you want me look like,” he said.

Addressing Mwaure, the Roots Party flagbearer asked him not to attack him again even as he described him as a “good man”.

“Mwaure, my esteemed friend and senior counsel, a good man who also wears the cloak, please, speak to your expectations and do not attack me again,” he added.

Wajackoyah also hit out at other presidential candidates who attack others instead of selling their agenda.

He especially took issue with those attacking Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga.

“Whoever does not respect Raila, take it to the bank that he is a man I respect most. I’m standing on this platform enjoying democracy because he fought for this freedom. There are people who are abusing Raila and to that one I have said no,” he said.

"I have told everyone in my party that when talking, do not talk about Ruto, Mwaure or anyone else. But if you attack me, I will attack you and rebut you as a lawyer." Mwaure on his part told off his competitor on the legalization of marijuana and his plan to suspend the Constitution. The presidential hopeful who is also a man of the cloth urged Wajackoyah to join his government should he succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. "On the issue of banning the Constitution, Kenyans are asking a lot of questions. You know that growing of bhang is illegal, you are a lawyer like me and we know that. Let us be leaders of processes and be people who follow the law," Mwaure said. "Wajackoyah, we will see you at the ballot and the debate, I pray that as I win, you can come to my government and I pray that you be a bishop one day."

