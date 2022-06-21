Wajackoyah Has Introduced Three-horse Race – William Kabogo

Kiambu Gubernatorial candidate William Kabogo now says the emergence of presidential aspirant George Wajackoyah has a huge influence in the outcome 2022 elections.

Kabogo, speaking in an interview with Citizen TV says Wajackoyah’s candidature cannot be ignored as he has introduced a three-horse race with a huge section of youths believing in his manifesto.

“We used to say there are two horses in the race. Today we cannot be too sure of the same. There are those who will vote for Raila Odinga, they have always been there. There are those who will vote for William Ruto and there are many who will vote for Wajackoyah,” Kabogo said.

Regarding the conflict in Kenya Kwanza, Kabogo said Gachagua is the cause of all the frustration.

Apparently, not everyone in Kenya Kwanza was in agreement on Gachagua’s nomination as Ruto’s runningmate.

Thus, Kabogo says conflict started after the nomination among other issues.

“The selection of Gachagua as the running mate has caused some problems and if we do not say it, then we will be pretending. Many people may fear saying it but it is out there,”he added.

Kabogo is seeking to be Kiambu’s governor in the 2022 elections. The contest has attracted 5 candidates including Moses Kuria, Kimani Wamatangi, James Nyoro and Peter Wainaina Wa Jungle who is on an independent ticket.

Last week, Wamatangi and Kabogo clashed during a rally, with each party hurling insults at one another.

“I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear – who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!” Wamatangi lamented after Kabogo interjected him.

It ended with the Moses Kuria and Kabogo threatening to walk out of Kenya Kwanza citing frustrations and dictatorial traits from Gachagua.

