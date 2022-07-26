Wajackoyah Arrives for Presidential Debate Despite Pulling Out Earlier

Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has arrived at the presidential debate venue despite pulling out earlier.

Wajackoyah arrived in the company of his running mate Justina Wamae, his lawyers and his party’s spokesperson among others.

“I am not going to debate unless we are four…” the presidential candidate said as he arrived at CUEA.

If we aren’t four, I’m not attending – Prof. George Wajackoyah states as he arrives at CUEA for the Presidential debate #PresidentialDebate2022 pic.twitter.com/O1bBG6ZDaj — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 26, 2022

This conflicts with his earlier statement as he had threatened to pull out of the debate should the debate organizers fail to include him in the second tier with DP William Ruto.

Through his party’s spokesperson, Wilson Muirani aka Jaymo Ule Msee Wajackoyah claimed that the outcome of the debate was premeditated hence the reason for him pulling out.

“Roots Party would like to state that our presidential candidate Prof Wajackoyah will not attend the presidential debate because we will not subject the incoming President to the joke of an already predetermined debate,” the statement read in part.

