Section of Waiyaki Way To Remain Closed Until 2021 For Construction Of Nairobi Expressway

A section of Waiyaki Way will remain closed between September 26 and April 21, 2021.

According to Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) director general Peter Mundinia, traffic along the busy road will be disrupted for the construction of the Sh62 billion expressway.

KeNHA will also be deconstructing the St Mark’s bridge in Westlands.

In a statement, Mundinia said that Waiyaki Way from Goodman Tower to Sanlam Tower will be closed completely.

Further, all vehicles from CBD to James Gichuru Road will have to turn left into the service road before the St Mark’s footbridge and rejoin Waiyaki Way after Mvuli Road.

“Pedestrians are advised to use designated pedestrian crossing in front of Park Inn Hotel,” he said.

Some sections of Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway will be affected by the disruption.

The 27km Nairobi Expressway, which is set to be completed by 2022, is expected to ease traffic jams on Mombasa Road.

“The project started in June, but there was a bit of delay because of Covid-19 but we have asked the contractor to fast track the construction to take between 18 months to two years so that we can have the road by June 2022,” said Transport CS James Macharia in August.

Some of the properties to be affected by the construction include Next Gen Mall, Khalsa Primary School, parts of the Railways Club and Boulevard Hotel.

