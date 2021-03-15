Waititu’s Son Risks Three Months Behind Bars For Drunk-driving

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s son, Brian Ndung’u Waititu, risks three months behind bars for drunk-driving.

Ndung’u was arrested in the wee hours of Monday morning and charged at the Milimani Law Courts for driving under the influence.

According to police reports, at the time of his arrest, Ndung’u was driving a Probox on Muindi Mbingu Street, Nairobi and was incapable of controlling the vehicle.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, the 25-year-old Strathmore University Law Student pleaded guilty for the offense adding that he would not repeat it again.

He was freed and fined Sh30,000 or risk three months behind bars.

Last week, his father, former governor Waititu finally showed up in court for the Sh588 million corruption case.

The case had failed to proceed after the former governor failed to appear in court on constant occasions with his lawyer citing that he had been unwell and admitted to hospital.

For instance, in August, the former County Boss told the court that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and thus was unwell and could not proceed with the hearing.

Last year, in an interesting turn of events, Waititu became the first sitting governor to be arrested, charged, arraigned and even impeached on the grounds of graft allegations. Following his arrest, he was released on Sh15 million bail and barred from accessing his office until the case was heard and determined. In the graft case, Waititu is said to have received Sh25,624,500 from Testimony Enterprises Limited. Between July 2, 2018, and March 13, 2019, the governor also the director of Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd, received Sh18,410,500 from the aforementioned company. The county chief and his wife were also charged with dealing with suspect property. In this case, the Bienvenue Delta Hotel proprietors received Sh7,214,000 from Testimony through dubious means.

