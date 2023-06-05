Waititu’s Case Adjourned After He Allegedly Collapsed at Home

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu did not show up for his graft case hearing over reports that he collapsed.

His lawyer, John Swaka, informed Magistrate Thomas Nzioki that the former county boss collapsed at his home on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital.

The court also heard that the accused’s wife, Susan Wangari, could not be in court as she was with him in the hospital.

“We are not ready to proceed… I was informed that he collapsed yesterday and was rushed to Aga Khan where he is admitted,” Swaka said.

Read: EACC Seeking to Recover Waititu’s Sh1.9 Billion Unexplained Assets

“Therefore, we will not be able to proceed with the hearing today.”

But Mr Nzioki said he had received medical records showing that the accused was indeed hospitalized.

His lawyer, however, noted that he received the news this morning and would furnish the court with the doctor’s report as soon as possible.

The case will be heard on Tuesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...