Waititu Slapped With Sh1 Million Fine For Trespassing In New Land Scam

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was yesterday, September 18, 2020, slapped with Sh1 Million fine for trespassing in a new multi-million land scam.

According to the Standard, the case dates back to when the former county boss was an MP where he is said to have sold 10 acres of land to more than 200 people along Kangundo road in Nairobi. Ultimately, the sold acres of land belonged to Sahihi Housing Limited, a real estate company.

In a ruling by lands Court Judge Samson Okong’o, Waititu was ordered together with 4 others to hand over the documents of the land after paying the fine with a further directive that those on the property vacate within 90 days.

“I am satisfied that the plaintiff had proved its claim against the defendants and it is entitled to the prayers sought in the plaint. The defendants shall vacate within 90 days failure to which the plaintiff is at liberty to apply for eviction orders,” read the ruling by the judge.

The 4 other people in the multi-million land scam are Joseph Ong’ete, Peter Ochieng, Philemon Oloo and Naftali Ogolla.

The testimony by the real estate company director, Azim Virjee reveals that he bought the land from Alpha Fine Foods Limited for Sh30 million in 2011 intending to put up a low-cost estate but Waititu alongside the other four invaded the land and put up structures.

Efforts to have a conversation with Waititu reportedly were futile as the latter used intimidation tactics to threaten the real estate director.

“Our agents were ready to commence development when the defendants attempted to repulse them. Despite numerous pleas and demands made to the defendants to stop their act of trespass on the suit property, they have refused, neglected or failed to comply hence the necessity of the suit,” said Azim Virjee.

Responding to the suit, former county boss Waititu claimed he went into a deal with Alpha Fine Foods where he was to pay Sh15 million and upon making the deposit of Sh1.5 million, they verbally agreed with the seller that he could move in.

“After I paid a 10 percent deposit, we verbally agreed that I could move in, survey, flatten and subdivide the land into portions for the sole purpose of selling them in order to raise the balance of the purchase price,” Waititu stated.

Following the reply, Waititu never participated in the proceedings of the case and neither did he ask his lawyers to make an appearance in court regarding the same.

Waititu was impeached as the Kiambu County Governor following graft allegations and is currently embroiled in a Sh588 million corruption scandal.

Last year, he also admitted to have illegally acquired land worth Sh100 million belonging to a widow, Ms Cecilia Mbugua. He was ordered to return the title deeds to Ms Mbugua.

