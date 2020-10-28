Waititu Ordered To Present Himself At KNH As Graft Case Fails To Kick Off Again

A Nairobi court has ordered former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to present himself to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for a medical examination as claims of ill health continue to derail corruption case against him.

The trial magistrate allowed the prosecution’s request to have three medical doctors appointed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board (KMPDB) to examine Waititu and table a report in court.

This is after reports that the former Kiambu County boss had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and later admitted to a hospital facility in Huruma thereby causing the adjournment of his corruption case.

State counsels argued that a medical examination for Waititu will not infringe on his rights to privacy as alleged by the defence team led by John Sakwa.

The magistrate ordered that a sealed report of the medical examination be presented in court within seven days.

Waititu was also directed to avail himself in court for trial in Sh588 million graft case.

The hearing of the case in which Waititu’s wife Susan Wangari Ndungu is also charged with graft, failed to kick off on Monday for the third time after the court was told that the besieged former governor was hospitalised.

