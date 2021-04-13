Waititu Fighting To Keep Luxury Vehicles Seized Over Sh10 Million Loan

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu’s woes are far from over as he fights to keep his luxury vehicles.

Waititu popularly known as Baba Yao is in court seeking to restrain an asset finance firm from selling his two motor vehicles over a Sh10 million loan.

The former governor who was ousted in January 2020 after the senate upheld a decision by the Kiambu court assembly to impeach him, wants Mwananchi Credit Limited (MCL) to give him more time to repay the loan.

According to documents filed at Kiambu Law Courts, Waititu got the loan two days before he was kicked out of office.

Now, the ex county chief says, he will suffer immeasurable loss if the firm sells his vehicles which are at Startruck Yard on Kiambu Road.

He has also told the court that he is unable to service the loan because he does not have a sustainable income and the little money that he has goes into his legal fees.

“That due to current financial constraints I am facing, I am unable to clear the said loan within the afore stated period but I hasten to add that with a lot of difficulties coupled with the fact that I am facing numerous cases before an anti-corruption court which has incurred me a lot of costs and expenses by hiring advocates. I have endeavoured to at least clear a sum of Sh1,280,000,” Waititu says in an affidavit.

He is also seeking more time to repay the loan whose actual balance, he argues, is in question.

“That I am not disputing owing the first defendant/respondent company claim, there is a dispute over the actual balance owing to the first defendant but I pray for a reasonable time within which to sell some of my properties and clear all the outstanding loan balance upon calculation of the same, and/or in alternative be allowed to settle the same by considerable instalments,” he adds.

MCL moved to court earlier this year after efforts to regain the money proved futile.

In 2019, MCL CEO Dennis Mombo wrote to Waititu requesting him to clear the outstanding amount totaling Sh10,188,422.

“I am writing in reference to our meeting held today that you should settle the stated amount before end of August. Failure to which the account will continue to accrue a penalty of five per cent flat until final settlement,” Mr Mombo wrote.

The former county chief whose fortunes have dwindled and the pool of friends almost dry, was in 2019 charged alongside his wife Susan Wangari and eight others over graft.

They were linked to fraudulent tenders worth Sh588 million.

The case is still ongoing.

